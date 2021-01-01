Truly Soft Everyday Buffalo Plaid Grey Full / Queen Comforter Set

The Truly Soft brand is all about comfort and durability. The Buffalo Plaid Comforter Set is perfect for year round use and super soft. Available in multiple colorways. Plaid print provides a casual look. Brushed microfiber shell for softness. Easy care. Machine washable. Imported.Features: Material: PolyesterStyle: Contemporary, Casual, ClassicPattern: Plaid, Geometric, GraphicCare Instruction: Machine WashSet Includes: 3 Piece, 2 PieceColor: Blue, Tan, GreySize: Full/Queen, Twin XL, King Twin XL Dimensions:Comforter: 68 inches wide x 90 inches longStandard sham: 20 inches wide x 26 inches longFull/Queen Dimensions:Comforter: 90 inches wide x 90 inches long2 Standard shams: 20 inches wide x 26 inches longKing Dimensions:Comforter: 104 inches wide x 96 inches long2 King shams: 20 inches wide x 36 inches long The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible. However, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.