HOLSTEIN HOUSEWARES Everyday 750-Watt 2-Slice Glossy Mint Wide Slot Toaster, Green

The HOLSTEIN HOUSEWARES 2-Slice Toaster is the perfect way to start your day with seven timed browning settings, reheat, defrost and cancel functions. Plus, the extra-wide toasting slots accommodate bagels and thick cuts of bread. The high-rise lift pops the toast when it's done and a bottom hinged crumb tray keeps your kitchen tidy and makes clean-up easy. The HOLSTEIN HOUSEWARES 2-Slice Toaster is your perfect ally for breakfast, so get your butter ready. Color: Mint.