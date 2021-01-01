Truly Soft Everyday 3-Piece Burgundy King Duvet Cover Set, Red

Revolutionary softness is what you get with this every day collection of duvet sets. These solid color duvets are the perfect way to add color to your room and product your down or down alternate comforter from stains or wear and tear. The duvet has a button closure and comes with coordinating sham(s). Includes: 1 duvet 104 in. x 90 in. and 2 king shams 20 in. x 36 in. 100% microfiber polyester. Machine Washable. Color: Burgundy.