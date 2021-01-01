Every Wine Tells a Story - a collection of the most memorable, provocative and emotive wines as experienced by 39 international wine lovers Tara Devon

Wine is much more than just another beverage - it evokes passion and emotion, curiosity and fascination. This second annual edition of Every Wine Tells a Story is brimming with entertaining personal anecdotes from a host of new wine lovers, and one or two familiar faces. Join this eclectic group of wine experts from around the world, including sommeliers, winemakers, journalists, bloggers and merchants, as they share tales of the one wine they found most impressive. Let these international connoisseurs inspire and encourage, enlighten and enthuse, inform and intrigue you to delve further into the exciting, ever-changing world of wine. Discover a unique range of handpicked wines, unlike any list you've seen before. This refreshing collection of personal wine experiences is sure to amuse and entertain and leave you thirsty for more!