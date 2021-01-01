From indigenous education & residential schools
Indigenous Education & Residential Schools Every Child Matters Retro Vintage Orange Shirt Day Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Children's day Design for the Orange day, awareness month and Orange shirt day on September 30th and for education, reconciliation and anti bullying awareness. For men, women, kids, boys and girls. Canada and American natives Child lives matter. Child abuse awareness Design for the Canadian History and awareness that Every child matters. Save the children awareness ribbon for native Americans. Every child matters orange shirt day. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only