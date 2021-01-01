From l'oreal paris
L'Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Frizz-Defy Conditioner, 8.5 fl. oz.
L’Oreal Paris EverPure Frizz-Defy sulfate free conditioner with marula oil is a deep conditioner for humidity protection and frizz resistance up to 24 hours. Our formulas are especially gentle on color treated hair. There are no harsh sulfates, salts, or surfactants that can strip, dull and damage hair. Experience a purely sensorial rich, creamy formula and a fresh aromatic fragrance that blooms.