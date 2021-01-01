Ivy Hill Tile Evermore 8 in. x 48 in. Cream Textured Marble Look Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (6 pieces / 15.49 sq. ft. / case), Beige

Exuding the look of natural stone, this collection is a dynamic series of marble-look porcelain tile that will create the look of luxury without the exorbitant price tag. Capturing the natural richness of marble, this is the perfect low-maintenance surface for your next commercial or residential project. Available in 3 neutral tones, bring a lavish elegance to your space for many years to come with this extravagant new series of porcelain tile. Each box contains 6 different finishes of textured porcelain pieces including Polished, Brushed, Matte, Anticato, Ribbed, and Frosted Polished Satin. Color: Beige.