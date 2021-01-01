Delta Everly 60 in. x 58-1/8 in. Traditional Semi-Frameless Sliding Bathtub Door in Bronze and 1/4 in. (6mm) Niebla Glass

Whether you're looking for a moderate DIY project or working on a bathroom remodel, upgrading your bathroom with a new sliding shower door is easy with the Delta 1-2-3 custom sliding shower door program. Delta's custom glass shower door program offers 1000s of design combinations by choosing your glass shower panels, shower door track, and shower door handles to build a unique, personalized glass shower door. Simple and classic, the Traditional bathtub door track in bronze features a reversible top track with two unique profiles that offer uncompromised quality and value with a design that's familiar and balanced. Make a statement with standard 1/4 in. ANSI certified tempered glass shower panels, featuring a smooth and completely frosted glass with a soft, satin-like look that is more private. The Everly sliding shower door handles in bronze feature two convenient towel bars for extra bathroom storage in a transitional design silhouette that beautifully combines contemporary and classic qualities.