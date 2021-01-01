Delta Everly 60 in. W x 59-1/4 in. H Mod Soft-Close Sliding Frameless Bathtub Door in Matte Black and Smoked Tinted Glass

Whether you’re looking for a moderate DIY project or working on a bathroom remodel, upgrading your bathroom with a new sliding shower door is easy with the Delta 1-2-3 custom sliding shower door program. Delta’s custom glass shower door program offers 1000s of design combinations by choosing your glass shower panels, bathtub door track, and shower door handles to build a unique, personalized glass shower door. Clean, sleek and modern, the modern glass bathtub door track in matte black features a soft close system paired with a reversible flat track, and minimal metal components, for the perfect balance of form and function. Give your shower a modern flair with an elegant contrast with standard 1/4 in. ANSI certified tempered glass shower panels, featuring Delta spot guard with a gray tinted, smoked look for a glass shower door that is both simple and elegant. The Everly sliding shower door handles feature two convenient towel bars for extra bathroom storage in a transitional design silhouette that beautifully combines contemporary and classic qualities.