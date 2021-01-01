Everly 42044 Pendant Light by Kichler - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (42044OZWH)

The Everly 42044 Pendant Light is contemporary or traditional with its classic lamp base shape. Inspired by blown glass containers, these pendants feature your choice of clear glass or mercury glass with finishes in chrome or olde bronze. Light up your home with a single pendant or use in multiples to illuminate any room.Uses compatible medium base incandescent, fluorescent or LED lamps. UL listed. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Round. Color: Bronze. Finish: Olde Bronze with Opal Glass