iDesign Everett Metal Hanging Shower Caddy, Extra Space for Shampoo, Conditioner, and Soap with Hooks for Razors, Towels, Loofahs, and More, 10.1" x 3.88" x 23", Matte Black

STYLISH SHOWER CADDY: Two metal wire racks allow for water drainage while storing your shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash, loofahs, sponges, and creams. Great for master bathroom, kids' bathroom, and guest bathroom RUST-RESISTANT FINISH: Stylish matte black finish matches any decor and stays looking new for years to come STURDY: Non-slip shower head hook and two plastic suction cups ensure the caddy stays in place EASY INSTALLATION: Simply hang over your shower head and press against the non-porous surface to allow suction cups to stick against shower wall. No hardware or messy adhesives required for your convenience FITS MOST SHOWER HEADS: Hanging caddy measures 10. 1" x 3. 88" x 23", perfect for your shower stall