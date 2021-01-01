Kalco Lighting Everett Linear Chandelier - Color: Silver - Size: 6 light

Add an enduring example of sweeping and sculptural illumination to your large inside spaces with the Everett Linear Suspension by Kalco Lighting. Anchored from above by a smooth circular canopy, it sends down a single downrod to a wider array of cylindrical segments below, each one extending downward-curving branch segments that decrease in length the lower it is placed. This stepped arrangement is only further enhanced by the lamping set at the end of each branch, with a slim ring segment helping to balance and secure a translucent globe shade around each powerful light, creating a delightful mix of curving refinement and warm, ambient light. Shape: Linear. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel