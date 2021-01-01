From kalco lighting

Kalco Lighting Everett Linear Chandelier - Color: Silver - Size: 6 light

$554.00
In stock
Buy at lumens

Description

Add an enduring example of sweeping and sculptural illumination to your large inside spaces with the Everett Linear Suspension by Kalco Lighting. Anchored from above by a smooth circular canopy, it sends down a single downrod to a wider array of cylindrical segments below, each one extending downward-curving branch segments that decrease in length the lower it is placed. This stepped arrangement is only further enhanced by the lamping set at the end of each branch, with a slim ring segment helping to balance and secure a translucent globe shade around each powerful light, creating a delightful mix of curving refinement and warm, ambient light. Shape: Linear. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel

