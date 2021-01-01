Energizer Eveready 6.5" LED Flashlight, Blue and Red Multipack (EVM5511S)

The EVEREADY® General Purpose LED Flashlight is a great lighting solution for basic needs. With bright, energy-efficient LED technology that is up to 5X brighter than ordinary LED technology, users receive a bright beam and an extra-long runtime. The ribbed design creates a secure non- slip grip, and a convenient push-button switch makes it easy for any user to quickly turn the light on and off. Conveniently operates on just one D battery and two AA batteries..Operates on 2AA and 1D batteries (Includes 4AA and 2D EVEREADY® batteries). Safety Data Sheet .Features LED technology.Excellent runtime.Ribbed design for secure grip.Assorted colors – Red and Blue.Up to 5X brighter than standard LED technology.Easy-to-operate push button switch