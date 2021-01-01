Ever Slipcovered 2-Piece Sectional with Right Arm Chaise by Leanne Ford

Ever at the ready for everyday life, this welcoming sectional exemplifies designer Leanne Ford's relaxed aesthetic. Floating pillow seats and settle-in back cushions, the two-piece sectional invites catnaps and family hangouts. The casual slipcover is made of a machine-washable and stain-repellent fabric that adds to the sectional's easy-living vibe. Designed for kicking back, Ever restores its company-ready looks with a quick fluff of the cushions and swipe of the comfort wrinkles.Curated and crafted around the world, our first furniture and decor collaboration with design star Leanne Ford brings her cool, effortless vibe home to you. Designed by Leanne Ford Frame is benchmade with FSC r-certified engineered hardwood that's kiln-dried to prevent warping Seat and back cushions are feather-down blend with fiber encased in downproof ticking Sinuous wire suspension Hardwood legs with adjustable floor protectors 2 throw pillows Topstitching detail Machine-washable slipcovers; spot cleaning recommended to prolong stain repellency