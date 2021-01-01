From benartex
Benartex Evening Frost Chevron Rust, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Designed by Terry Redlin for Benartex this cotton print fabric is part of the Evening Frost collection. It is lightweight easy to sew and is perfect for quilting apparel and home decor accents. Fabric Type: 100% Cotton 43'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 43'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 43'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low