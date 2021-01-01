Evendale TV Stand for TVs up to 50"

Fits up to 65 inch TVsFeatures:This TV stand has a modern and unique contemporary design. It is a perfect choice for those in need of living room storage space.TV stand with 2 center drawers and open shelves for your gaming consolesModern central entertainment features an LED lights system, elegant enough for adding special charm to your houseProduct Type: TV StandPier / Bookcase Included: Number of Piers / Bookcases Included: Hutch Included: Bridge Included: Pieces Included: Entertainment Center Type: Design: Cabinet/Enclosed storageColor: WhiteMaterial: Manufactured WoodMaterial Details: Metal Finish Application: Manufactured Wood Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoOpen Storage: YesExterior Shelf Material: Clear GlassSound Bar Shelf: NoCabinets Included: YesNumber of Cabinets: 2Number of Interior Shelves: 0Interior Shelf Material: Magnetic Door Catches: Barn Door: NoAdjustable Shelving: NoDrawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Safety Stop: Cable Management: NoWheels Included: NoFireplace Included: NoFireplace Type: Fuel Type: Remote Included: Fireplace Emits Heat: BTU Output: Voltage requirement: Ampere Requirement: Electric Flame Type: Space Heating Capacity: Adjustable Temperature: Adjustable Flame: Flickering Flame Effect: Thermal Overload Protection: Timer Function: Heat Proof Glass: Vent Type: Built-in Lighting: YesWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Adapter Type: Tipover Restraint Device Included: NoIntegrated TV Mount: NoTV Anti-Tip Kit Included: Compatible TV Anti-Tip Kit Part Number: Swivel Mount: NoLift Mechanism: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernShagreen-embossed Exterior: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Wood Species: Weight Capacity (Shell): 150-200 lbsSpefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoADA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: GSA Approved: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: NoNFPA Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood