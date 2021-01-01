Eveloe Decorative Centerpiece Birdcage

This birdcage is a beautiful decor piece as is, but make it stand out even more by placing some pillar candles in it and putting it on your reception tables. Adorn this with featherweight birds and silk flowers for a romantic look. Works well as a gift card holder at a wedding. These bird cages have a shiny gold finish which makes them perfect for an Indian or Morrocan themed wedding or party. Please note - These birdcages are for decorative use only. They are not made for use with live birds or other animals. Sold individually. Size: 35" H x 10" W x 10" D