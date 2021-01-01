Eveleth 180'' x 108'' Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella

The solar patio double-sided umbrella provides ample shade to keep you cool and protect you from the hot sun. The solar double-sided umbrella is made of thick steel and supported by 12 steel ribs, which is anti-rust and great for outdoor use. Even better, safe latch design for better-fixed canopy. Three wind vents on top to allow air to flow and keep stability. Additionally, this patio umbrella with large shade is great for the garden, backyard, poolside, and beach. Fabric Color: Burgundy