16" x 48" Evans Framed Wall Panel Mirror White - Kate and Laurel

Stunning and stylish - this panel mirror adds a boost to any living space. This sophisticated mirror carries a contemporary but timeless aesthetic. It exudes a minimalist charm that provides radiance and balances a room’s ambiance. This framed floating mirror comes with d-ring hangers attached to the back for wall easy mounting. This mirror can be installed in two orientations: horizontally and vertically. You can also combine two or three mirrors vertically to create a stunning reflective wall gallery. The frame border measures a sleek 0.5 inch wide and 1.25 inches deep. Give your living spaces a visual makeover with this beautiful panel mirror. Transform an ordinary room into a gorgeous, illuminated space by combining two or more and strategically displaying them together. Pattern: Solid.