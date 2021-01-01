Kate and Laurel Evans 30 in. x 30 in. Classic Round Framed Walnut Brown Wall Mirror

The Evans wall mirror adds a lovely, boho-chic accent to any room of your home. This mirror has a robust, solid poplar wood frame with a walnut finish, creating a functional, premium accent that's perfect for any mid-century modern living or office space. The interior glass of this mirror floats within the frame, providing an eye-catching, unique design detail. The Evans mirror features a 30 in. diameter, providing an excellent broad accent to highlight over a fireplace or console table. Hanging a mirror in your home spreads more light throughout the area, creating more depth and dimension even in small spaces. It's perfect for any modern living room, bedroom, entryway, dining room or office. You could also use this functional wall accent as a bathroom mirror above a vanity or sink. The Evans wall mirror makes for a lovely focal point on its own or you can display it in multiples for a grand, mid-century wall display. This wall mirror hangs in a matter of seconds with convenient metal D-ring hangers securely attached to the back.