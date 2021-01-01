Evanny Desk

The desktop uses a first-grade fireboard, a large and comfortable tabletop. The overall structure is stable, the workbench is wear-resistant, scratch-resistant, waterproof, and has no odor. Precision workmanship, meticulous and excellent environmentally-friendly plates. Easy to assemble, the overall style is stylish. Scope of application: office, bedroom, study, etc., the product has been rigorously tested, carrying a certain weight or placed for a period of time without deformation and bending. Special design: sturdy structural design, fine veneer, rounded corners, a multi-layer rack for books and sundries.