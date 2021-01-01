Evannie Desk

This is a computer desk with storage. The powerful storage function is destined to be extraordinary. This computer desk has three drawers on the left and a large drawer in the middle of the table. You can put one of your private things in the drawer. On the right side of the computer desk, there is also a shelf, which can be decorated with vases or photo albums to decorate the table. There is a mainframe rack under the table, you can put the mainframe on it. It is not only a computer table but also a storage table, you can mix and place items at will. This is a new choice for stylish offices and homes, making it more compatible with your work and life. Innovative design, reasonable layout, and spacious lower space allow you to make better use of it. Thick load-bearing plate, high-quality silent guide rail, spacious host position, your worries, we can help you eliminate. Because the size of the product is measured manually, there may be errors. Its installation is more complicated, you need to carefully refer to the instructions, I think you will be proud of the installation is complete. Applicable scene: bedroom, living room, office, study room and where you can think of.