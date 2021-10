This Kaleen 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug will be a welcoming addition to your home. Designed with ivory elements, this rectangular rug adds to the soft and refined ambiance of your room for an understated touch of elegance. It has a 100% wool design, allowing it to tolerate frequent use, thanks to its high-quality natural fibers. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will be a safe choice for your living area.