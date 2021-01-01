Evandro 3-Light Dimmable Vanity Light

This 3-light vanity light brings a boost of brightness to your morning and evening routine. It showcases a clean-cut rectangle-shaped backplate that has a reversible mounting feature. Attached to the plate is one straight horizontal arm that holds three clear wine glass-shaped shades. Each shade accommodates one medium-base bulb up to 100W that aims to light up, down, or horizontally in the main bathroom or guest room. Plus, it's compatible with a dimmer switch, allowing you to adjust the lighting to your liking. Finish: Brushed Nickel