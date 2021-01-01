Evan Drum Pendant Light by Seascape Lamps - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Nickel - (SL_E16_WV)

The Evan Pendant Light is a clean and sophisticated three-tiered drum pendant. This pendant looks stunning over your modern dining room table, modern living room, modern kitchen or modern bedroom. Seascape pendants feature a handmade shade with silver braided cord and brushed nickel hardware. The top shade is in white linen and you have your choice of 14 color options in silk fabric or wood veneer. Seascape Lamps was established in Santa Cruz, CA in 1980 as a producer of custom lighting fixtures and shades. Seascape Lamps gives the consumer flexibility in choosing their lighting style and design, as all materials are hand-selected and available for use in all styles. Create your own pendant, floor, table, ceiling lamp, or wall sconce with their wide selection of solid and printed shades and specialized LED bulbs. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Wood Tones.