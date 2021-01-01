From ebern designs
'Evan' - 2 Piece Wrapped Canvas Print Set
The playful 'Evan' is a union of stunning accents; a red streak flashes down the left edge, while vibrant blue burst pop throughout the beautifully blended abstract ground. At the center, an electrical purple heart inspires lively, youthful energy throughout the piece. Handcrafted in the United States, this vertical gallery-wrapped canvas art arrives ready to hang on your wall. Decorate any wall in your space, with a print which is easily adaptable with most styles of decor.