Evalyn Upholstered Bar & Counter Stool

Simple style meets a sleek design with this bar stool. The metal base has four thin straight legs in a polished stainless steel finish and crossbars where you can rest your feet. A low, full back means this seat can be tucked right under your kitchen island to conserve some floor space. The seats are upholstered in faux leather and foam-filled to provide you with just the right amount of cushion as you sip your morning coffee. This bar stool is sold individually and arrives fully assembled. Seat Height: Counter Stool (25.5" Seat Height), Upholstery: White