Evalyn Aluminum 4 Piece Chat Set with Sunbrella Cushions, Silver, Canvas Spa with Canvas Natural Cording

This chat set perfectly exudes a modern feel to any outdoor living space. With its unique and eye-catching design this set offers taste and functionality to your outdoor space. The combination of natural and industrial looking elements compliments any style of décor and the aluminum and waterproof Sunbrella cushions make this set an immediate statement. A Andersonred glass coffee table is included to complete the ensemble and offer more comfort while entertaining. The cushions are extra padded and feature Sunbrella fabric, shipped separately, for the ultimate in outdoor furniture. With the Sunbrella fabric shipping separately, you also get complimentary khaki colored cushion covers which allows you to change the look and feel of this set to your specific mood.