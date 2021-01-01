Evadne Desk

The desktop size can easily accommodate your laptop, keyboard, books, documents, and desk accessories. The built-in printer stand is ideal for placing printers, multiple monitors, and factories. This computer desk is suitable for study, bedroom, living room, and office. The 3-story bookshelf can store or decorate your desk, providing plenty of space for storage and organization under the table. Allows you to store office supplies and small devices for ease of use. The display riser adds another height to your desk and frees up a lot of workspaces below. This shelf also keeps your monitor flush with your line of sight to ensure your focus and comfort throughout the day. The footpads can be used not only on uneven ground to prevent scratching, but also to enhance stability without damaging the floor. Includes all the parts, tools, and instructions required. All parts are numbered and the installation is more convenient and simple.