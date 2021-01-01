Linon Home Decor Eva Black with Mirror Accents Vanity Set with Upholstered Stool

This chic Eva Black with Mirror Accents Vanity Set with Upholstered Stool embodies the holy trinity of style, storage and functionality. The desk top flips open on soft close hinges to reveal an oversized 19.75" x 13.5" mirror, while the front panel folds down into the perfect work station for a laptop or keyboard. A drawer on the top left side sits above a large storage cabinet with an adjustable shelf. The set also includes a matching vanity bench with a padded cushion adorned with white polyester linen look fabric that has a hint of silver thread running interwoven.