Brookside Eva Latte Twin Upholstered Wingback Headboard

Create a classically modern or a modernly chic look for your bedroom with the Eva Wingback Upholstered Headboard. With a gorgeous linen inspired fabric finish, traditional buttonless tufting, and a classic wingback design this headboard will instantly transform your bedroom into a space you love to call your own. It sits at 54.5 inches tall and comes with modification plates to easily attach to your bed. Find these convenient modification plates, plus all other parts and hardware, in a zippered compartment on the back of the headboard. Choose one of our six neutral colors and get this headboard shipped right to your door. Set it up in under 10 minutes and bring your bedroom to life instantly. Color: Latte.