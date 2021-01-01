EVA Hard Case for Samsung T5 T3 Portable 250G 500G 1TB 2TB SSD USB 31 External Solid State Hard Drives Travel Carrying Protective Storage Bag

Best Quality Guranteed. PERFECT FIT: We've specifically designed the case to fit your Samsung T5. OUTER DIMENSIONS: 5.3" L 3.7" W 1.8" H. 100% SAFE: Hard quality EVA material is Semi-waterproof, Shockproof and Durable to protect your Hard Drive from impacts and splashes. TRAVEL PARTNER: This hard case for Hard Drive is lightweight and compact to fit in your backpack, carry-on or luggage for improved traveling protection. CONVENIENT DESIGN: Steady detachable hand strap for portability, Inner Mesh pocket design perfectly for accessories, Smooth but strong 360 degree zipper for easy Opening and Closing. ON SALE: One case ( The Hard Drive is not included ) Backed by 100% Money back Guarantee if there is quality problems, Risk-free buy.