EVA Hard Case for Kodak PRINTOMATIC or Kodak Smile Digital Instant Print Camera

PERFECT FIT: We've specifically designed the case to fit your Kodak PRINTOMATIC Digital Instant Print Camera. OUTER DIMENSIONS: 5.6' L 4.3' W 2.2' H. 100% SAFE: Hard quality EVA material is Semi-waterproof, Shockproof and Durable to protect your Camera from impacts and splashes. TRAVEL PARTNER: This hard case for Camera is lightweight and compact to fit in your backpack, carry-on or luggage for improved traveling protection. CONVENIENT DESIGN: Steady detachable hand strap for portability, Inner zipper pocket design perfectly for accessories, Smooth but strong 360 degree zipper for easy Opening and Closing. ON SALE: One case ( The Camera is not included )