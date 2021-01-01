From oriental weavers
ORIENTAL WEAVERS Eva Blue/Brown 6 ft. x 9 ft. Abstract Area Rug, Blue/ Brown
Eva Abstract Blue/Brown 6 ft. x 9 ft. Area Rug uses elements of the natural landscape, captured in artistic form, to design an area rug that is perfect for your floors. It evokes a sense of harmony emulating natural processes such as oxidation, patina and weathered surfaces of rust, bark and stone. Utilizing a mixture of textured yarns, both shiny and matte, this rug will define your space with dimension and visual interest. Machine-woven of nylon/polypropylene blend. Color: Blue/ Brown.