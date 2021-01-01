Kingston Brass EV9620 Mission 23-5/8" Vessel Sink with Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous China

Kingston Brass EV9620 Mission 23-5/8" Vessel Sink with Overflow Product Features: Rectangular basin gives a classically clean look to your bathroom countertop Constructed of Vitreous china providing a classic look and feel Stain resistant and easy-to-clean Vessel installation offers versatility to place anywhere in your bathroom Center drain location provides optimal draining capability Equipped with overflow drain – works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillage All hardware for installation included Product Specifications: Height: 5-3/4" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim) Overall Width: 17-1/2" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim) Overall Length: 23-5/8" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim) Basin Width: 11-3/8" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim) Basin Length: 15-3/4" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim) Basin Depth: 4-3/4" (measured from the center of basin to the rim) Installation Type: Vessel Number of Faucet Holes: 1 Drain Outlet Connection: 1-3/4" Vitreous China White