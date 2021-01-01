William's Home Furnishing Eutropia Queen Bed in Warm Chestnut, Brown

Introduce a stunning rustic element to your bedroom with this intricately carved set. The footboard and side rails of this bed are fairly simple and unadorned, to show a warm chestnut finish. The headboard is a stark contrast to the rest of the bed's design, featuring a padded fabric panel framed by elaborate panels of alternating waves of carved wood. The pattern is echoed on the faces of the case goods for a design that is filled with depth. The final product is reminiscent of wicker and traditional basket patterns found in country settings. Color: Brown.