European Travel Plug Adapter US to Europe EU Italy Greece Spain Germany Iceland France Belgium Power Adaptor Type C Plug Adapter with 2 USB.

European plug adapter- Adapter for European outlets, compatible in countries such as Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Poland, Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, Iceland, Italy and more. (Note: This adaptor will not work in Ireland, UK, London, and Scotland.) 5 In 1 Inputs European Power Adapter- European travel plug adapter with 2 USB ports and 3 AC outlets can charge 5 devices at the same time, no need to worry about lack of sockets during your travel. European travel adapter with cube shape enough for oversized plugs without blocking each other. Small and Portable US to Europe Adapter- Measure 1.73 x 1.73 x 3.85 inch and only weigh 3.8 ounces, save your luggage space and good for your trip. Max capacity up to 2500 watt (max 250 Volt, 10A), dual USB charge up to 2.4A. Ideal for phone, tablet, smartwatches, etc. Please Note: It is NOT a voltage converter or transformer and cannot convert voltage. This European adaptor only compatible wit