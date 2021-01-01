European Plug Adapter 3 Pack International Travel Power Adaptor 2 USB Type C Outlet Adapter Charger USA to Most of Europe EU Spain Iceland Italy.

Best Quality Guranteed. European Adapter Type C Plug - Compatible in most European countries such as Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, Poland, Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, Iceland, Italy. More country list can be checked in description. ( NOTE: NOT WORK in UK/Ireland/Scotland, if need please choose our Type G adapter) 3 in 1 inputs Wall outlet adapter - This adapters for european outlets accept the standard N American 2 or 3 prong flat pin Plug, Max Capacity Up to 2500 Watt (max 250 Volt, 10 A); Dual USB ports can charge up to 2.4A, ideal for Cell phone, Tablet, Power Bank & other electrical chargers; No need to carry extra adapter and power strip for your traveling, saving your suitcase space Compact Size and Indicator - This international power adapter is mini and good for Travel; Led indicator can let you know the power of this european travel plug adapter is on/off Certified by CE to ensure the sa