European Linen Duvet Cover Queen,100% Soft Washed Linen Duvet Cover, Ultra Soft and Easy Care, Simple Style, Buttons Closure Quilt Cover

VALUE PURCHUASE - The luxurious duvet cover in various colors. (NOTE: duvet insert not included, sheets and pillows sold separately) Duvet is available in Single, Twin, Fulll/Double, Queen, King, California King sizes. Measurements check in the drop-down menu. ADVANTAGE: This duvet cover is made from pure natural organic linen fabric which doesn’t accumulate dust on the surface. Bring an atmosphere of raw nature to your bedroom. Neutral color and minimalistic design will bring refreshing purity to your bedroom. Moreover, it is a great choice for healthy sleep especially for those suffering from allergies. FEATURES: Duvet cover comes with buttons closure and 4 inner ties. MATERIAL: 100 % European linen fabric Oeko-Tex certification based on ecological demands. Very soft, becomes softer after every wash. 185 ± 5% GSM. EASIEST CARE: machine washable at 40 °C, no need to iron, wrinkles give the character, tumble dry at low heat.