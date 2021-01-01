From zephyr
Zephyr Europa Luce 30" Wall Mount Chimney Style Range Hood ZLUE30BS
30" Wall Mount Hood with Recirculating Option, Aluminum Mesh Filters, ICON Touch® Controls, Auto Delay-Off, 5 Speeds, 600 CFM and Dual-Level BriteStrip™ LED. Perfectly illuminates your cooking surface. Limits the maximum blower CFM to meet local code requirements. Seamlessly integrate into the hood and allow users to easily control the hood. Cloud White. Deep Blue. Amber. 600 CFM. 5 Speeds. Dishwasher-Safe Filters. Recirculating Option. Blower CFM (Min. - Max.): 200 - 600. Sones (Min. - Max.): 1 - 6. ACT 390 CFM (Min. - Max.): 200 - 390. ACT 390 Sones (Min. - Max.): 1 - 4. ACT 290 CFM (Min. - Max.): 200 - 290. ACT 290 Sones (Min. - Max.): 1 - 3. ACT Technology: Yes. Controls: ICON Touch. Speed Levels: 5. Auto Delay-Off: Yes. Lighting: BriteStrip LED x1. Dual-Level Lighting: Yes. LED Accent Light: Yes; Cloud White, Deep Blue & Amber. Filters: Aluminum Mesh x2. Recirculating Option: Yes. Extension Duct Cover Option: Yes, Up to 12' Ceiling. Electrical Requirements: 120V, 60Hz at Max. 3A. Width: 29 15/16". Total Depth: 22". Duct Size: 6". Min. Ducted Height: 26 1/2". Min. Recirculating Height: 31". Max. Height: 50".