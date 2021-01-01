Eurocube Wall Mounted Tub Spout Trim

True square design. For a sharp tailored look in your bathroom choose Eurocube. Here is a design so cleverly engineered that Grohe is able to offer an extensive choice of faucets featuring true square design for the basin, bidet, shower, and bath. Across the range cut out detailing on the lever handles reduces the perceived volume of each piece while highlighting the minimalist appeal of the collection. Perfectly aligned to the design needs of today cosmopolitan consumers, Eurocube offers cutting edge and geometric styling at an unbeatable price.