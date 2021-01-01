From homz
Euro Shopping Tote Cart with Bag
Advertisement
The Homz shopping cart with fabric bag is perfect for people on the go. The anodized aluminum frame is corrosion resistant, strong and lightweight. The fabric bag is constructed of heavy duty polyester and includes a zipper lid. The large 6.75" diameter wheels allow for smooth and lightweight maneuverability on most surfaces. Quick connect wheels are easy to install or remove with no tools or hardware necessary. Comfortable padded foam handle. Folds flat for easy storage. Imported.