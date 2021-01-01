THOMAS PAYNE Euro Recliner Chair for 5th Wheel RVs, Travel Trailers and Motorhomes, Millbrae

MULTIPLE STYLE OPTIONS — Choose between three, all-new PolyHyde vinyl upholstery colors: Millbrae, Altoona, and Grummond — or Norlina, our woven-fabric solution, which is great for RV owners traveling with kids or pets SIMPLE OPERATION —The Thomas Payne Euro Chair is an easy way to relax on the road. With one pull of the manual, side lever, you can fully recline up to 60” for optimal comfort DESIGNED FOR COMFORT — Made with a high-density, foam core interior, padded armrests and headrest, every aspect of our Thomas Payne furniture is constructed for enhanced comfort on the open road SEAMLESS INSTALLATION — Built specifically for RVs, our furniture is lightweight and sized appropriately for easy installation inside your RV. This chair can clear a 26” entry way, allowing you to seamlessly add it to your RV’s interior EASY TO CLEAN FABRICS — The PolyHyde, vinyl fabric is durable and extremely low maintenance — allowing you to simply wipe off any spills or dirt left behind by your travel companions