Add ambiance to your home with the DHP Euro Futon. Perfectly sized for small spaces, this trendy futon adds seating and sleeping space to any room in the house. The multi-position armrests fold all the way down to arrange this futon from lounger to sleeper. Each arm has a convenient compartment great for storing magazines and books. The black linen upholstery will make a statement in any room! Complete the look of any room with the DHP Euro Futon! Pattern: Solid.