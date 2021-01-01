Cavaliere-Euro 30W in. Tempered Glass Canopy Island Range Hood

The Cavaliere Euro Island Range Hood 30W is a stylish addition to any gourmet kitchen with an island cooktop. It offers functionality with modern appeal. This tempered glass canopy range hood is a sleek way to remove smoke and odors from the kitchen. It has a slim profile and a quiet centrifugal motor that makes quick work of clearing the air. The housing on this kitchen island range hood is constructed from high quality 19 gauge brushed stainless steel with a curved tempered glass top. The interior is made from stainless and galvanized steel. This stylish piece of equipment offers six speeds and four dimmable 35w halogen lights for optimal lighting while cooking. The dishwasher-safe aluminum mesh filters are efficient and practical. It comes standard with a dual touch-sensitive keypad which makes for great convenience to control the hood from either side of the island while cooking. The 30 hour cleaning reminder and the delayed power auto shut off feature make it a snap to use.