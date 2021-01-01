Junkyard Goddess Milk Paint is a non-toxic, artisan paint that is VOC-free and earth-derived. When water is added to the powder formula, it becomes \"paint\" that is highly durable with a beautiful, old-world finish. The formula is versatile and customizable. Mix only what you need, then save the rest. The paint consistency can be adjusted - thicker for use as a textured finish, thinner for use as a stain or wash, and somewhere in the middle for furniture, cabinets, floors and more. All Junkyard Goddess Milk Paint and Junkyard Goddess Glitter Milk Paint colors can be mixed together to create thousands of unique tones and shades. Because there are no polymers in the formula, please add Junkyard Goddess Magic Bond to the paint mixture for improved adherence to highly glossy, non-porous surfaces. Junkyard Goddess Euphoria Morning Milk Paint Pint | 48