Eummit Headset Bluetooth Headset Subwoofer Wireless Gaming Headset for Pc Laptop Phones, with Noise-Cancelling Microphone Surround Sound 7.1.

Comfortable memory foam ear cushions Velvet memory foam adjustable ear cushions can bring you a comfortable wearing experience. The wireless gaming headset has excellent comfort, excellent sound quality, a fully detachable microphone, and nearly 16 hours of battery use. PC, Xbox One, For PS4 and mobile devices, To provide you with a strong compatibility, whether the console or PC, Or mobile portable devices can be used with USB adapter improve extensibility. The specially adjusted 50mm neodymium magnet speaker driver brings excellent sound quality, wide sound range and precise positioning audio effect. With the low-latency 2.4GHz wireless function, the coverage range is up to 40 feet.