Home Essence Eugenia 3PC Tufted Cotton Chenille Damask Duvet Cover Set
Home Essence Eugenia 3PC Tufted Cotton Chenille Damask Duvet Cover Set: Full/Queen Set Includes: 1 Duvet Cover (90"W x 90"L), 2 Standard Shams (20"W x 26"L)King/Cal King Set Includes: 1 Duvet Cover (104"W x 92"L), 2 King Shams (20"W x 36"L)Duvet/Sham: Comforter/Sham: 100% Cotton Chenille With Tufted Technique; Reverse: 100% Solid Cotton FabricShabby Chic Cotton Chenille Damask Duvet Cover Set In WhiteInside Corner Ties To Secure The Insert, Button ClosureDuvet Cover Does Not Include InsertOeko-Tex Certified, includes no harmful substances or chemicals (# 19.HIN.73178)Sham Closure: OverlapDue to the nature of the chenille fabric, some shedding will occur naturally in the first 3-4 washesDuvet Cover & Shams: Machine Washable For Easy Care