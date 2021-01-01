From bungalow rose

Eufemia Oriental Tufted Red/Green Area Rug

$183.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Steeped in traditional and transitional designs and motifs, this area rug is the perfect balance between classic and contemoprary. This area rug freatures traditional designs with a modern update in coloration. Due to the durable materials used in the construction process, this rug will have no shedding and is ideal for high foot traffic areas. Update your room with this wonderfully crafted rug today! Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com