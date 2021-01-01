Eufaula 21.5" Chesterfield Chair

Inspired by the vintage armchairs you'll find in Victorian homes, designs like this Chesterfield-inspired chair fit just as well into wood-paneled libraries as they do in downtown studio apartments. Designed by skilled craftsmen with a rounded back, high arms, and dual nailhead trim, it's upholstered in top grain leather and features diamond tufted button accents along the inner back and arms. We love how it adds a traditional Southern look to almost any room. Why don't you put it in an unused nook in your living room and add a patterned throw pillow for some added warmth and color? Something else to keep in mind: You'll need to put your new chair together once it arrives, but the good news is that we'll include all the tools you'll need to put it together. And when it comes to upkeep, we recommend vacuuming weekly or light brushing to help remove soil and prevent dirt embedded between the fibers.